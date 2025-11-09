Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price Up 12.9% Following Earnings Beat

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 1,267,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,172,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,437,000 after buying an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Huntsman by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 15,101.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,357,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 30.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

