Hut 8’s (HUT) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUT. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Northland Securities set a $58.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on Hut 8 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUT

Hut 8 Price Performance

Shares of HUT opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 115.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In other news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $225,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,791 shares in the company, valued at $259,951.05. The trade was a 46.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $139,056.55. The trade was a 49.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,060 shares of company stock valued at $399,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 256.5% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 508,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,728,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,013,000 after acquiring an additional 140,248 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.