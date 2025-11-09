III FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by Barrington Research

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Information Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Information Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ III opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $819,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Information Services Group by 396.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 78,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

