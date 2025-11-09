Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.7692.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Incyte from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Institutional Trading of Incyte

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,033.84. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $289,017.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,238.82. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,227 shares of company stock worth $396,327. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $105.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.20.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

