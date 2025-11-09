Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.6364.

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

IR opened at $77.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,128,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,151,000 after purchasing an additional 859,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after buying an additional 866,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,464,000 after buying an additional 1,849,030 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after buying an additional 3,989,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,514,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,694,000 after acquiring an additional 239,779 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

