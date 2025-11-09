Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Stock Holdings Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 474.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 38.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,268,000 after acquiring an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,531,000 after acquiring an additional 288,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INGR opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average of $129.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $152.22.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on INGR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

