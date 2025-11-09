Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.7619.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Insulet from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,689,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $131,439,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 34.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,163,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,082,000.
Shares of Insulet stock opened at $319.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.06 and its 200 day moving average is $309.86. Insulet has a one year low of $230.05 and a one year high of $353.50.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
