Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.15. 265,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,068,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,326.10. This trade represents a 28.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.83.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a market cap of $937.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $402.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 261,347 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 33,526 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,738 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 203,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

