iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 376.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 167,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILF stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

