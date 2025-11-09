iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.64% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $769.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

