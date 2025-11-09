iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $95.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

