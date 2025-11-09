J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.30.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,944. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.86. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of ($5,136.05) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 15.16%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

