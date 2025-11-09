Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.80 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

