Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,362,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,245,000 after buying an additional 391,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,066,000 after acquiring an additional 293,360 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 453.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 325,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 266,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 407,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,286,000 after acquiring an additional 229,885 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 408,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,640. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $131.16 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $2.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

