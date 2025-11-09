JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JFrog from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

JFrog Stock Up 27.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $60.68.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $1,642,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,084,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,663,648.76. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $656,747.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 658,842 shares in the company, valued at $33,113,398.92. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 431,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,979,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in JFrog by 1,974.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $43,268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,968,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,443,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 65.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

