John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF $JHEM Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.71% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $248,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

JHEM opened at $32.54 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

