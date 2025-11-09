JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Carret Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.5% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

JPM opened at $314.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.