JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,417 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $206,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% during the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 127,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.8% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 231,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after buying an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $314.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

