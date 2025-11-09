JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 47.48% from the stock’s previous close.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $9.00 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering set a $14.50 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.44.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 774.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Chase bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,970.79. The trade was a 288.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at $960,523.08. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 114,900.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

