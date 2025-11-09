Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.98, but opened at $64.68. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Karman shares last traded at $60.9640, with a volume of 420,984 shares changing hands.

Get Karman alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRMN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Karman in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Karman in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Karman in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRMN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karman Trading Down 5.2%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMN. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Karman during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,861,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karman in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,803,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Karman by 99.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Karman in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,799,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,220,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Karman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.