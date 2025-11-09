Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $22.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $18.09 on Friday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.27 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other LendingClub news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $356,187.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,020. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,270,070 shares in the company, valued at $21,146,665.50. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,293 shares of company stock worth $1,985,787. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 48.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 293,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 95,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $387,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.