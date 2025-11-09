Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

NYSE:BILL opened at $45.55 on Friday. BILL has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.91 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,843,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,386,000 after buying an additional 371,265 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in BILL by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth $26,485,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

