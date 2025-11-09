Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,549 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kinross Gold worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,797,000 after buying an additional 12,705,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,687 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,877,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,387,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kinross Gold by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,947,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,165 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.2%

KGC stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cormark lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Read Our Latest Report on KGC

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.