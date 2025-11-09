Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $95.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded as high as $78.35 and last traded at $77.88. Approximately 5,120,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,631,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.41.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $622,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 339,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,167,560.72. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,397,587.70. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,105. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 778.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

