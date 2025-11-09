Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Down 12.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.8% during trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $59.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $47.7450. 261,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 280,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $586.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

