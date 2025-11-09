Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of LSTR opened at $130.13 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 2.87%.Landstar System’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,083,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,372,000 after acquiring an additional 319,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,419,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after purchasing an additional 176,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

