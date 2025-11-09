Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lantheus worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 252.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 4.9%

LNTH stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.04. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

