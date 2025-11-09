Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $257,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,296.48. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,392 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

