Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,968,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

