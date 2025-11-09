Leerink Partnrs Has Negative View of Vaxcyte FY2025 Earnings

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Vaxcyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.96). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($4.21) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.16) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($6.98) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCVX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,320,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,783,000 after purchasing an additional 323,368 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 40.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,189,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,262,000 after buying an additional 3,499,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,416,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,303,000 after buying an additional 1,972,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,942,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,672,000 after buying an additional 534,552 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,068,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,770,000 after acquiring an additional 913,761 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

