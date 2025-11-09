Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of SLDB FY2025 Earnings

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.85). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06).

SLDB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of SLDB opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $316.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,729,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after buying an additional 4,981,400 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 7,911,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,087 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 97.8% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 7,415,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,864 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $6,077,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 505.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

