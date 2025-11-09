Leerink Partnrs Increases Earnings Estimates for Penumbra

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penumbra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $221.26 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average is $258.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total transaction of $4,260,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,339. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $42,329.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,071.28. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,802 shares of company stock worth $12,588,928 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.