Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Estimate for RYTM Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.34) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.41). The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.54.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Insider Activity

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares in the company, valued at $87,590. This represents a 61.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $1,617,377.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $953,263.27. The trade was a 62.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 64,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,689,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

