LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Raised to $26.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LendingClub from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

LC stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $266.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $356,187.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,020. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,270,070 shares in the company, valued at $21,146,665.50. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,293 shares of company stock worth $1,985,787. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 293,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 95,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

