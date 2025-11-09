Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.4167.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.4%

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,207,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

