Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 7.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.8890. Approximately 21,866,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 16,221,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $2.75) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark cut Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In related news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This trade represents a 89.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 94.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 231,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lithium Americas by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

