loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.45 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.45.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.The business had revenue of $325.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $3,731,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darren Graeler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 219,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,445.30. The trade was a 31.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,587,748 shares of company stock worth $41,685,046. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in loanDepot by 8,934.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

