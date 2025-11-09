Loews Corporation $L Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Loews worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 14,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Loews currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

