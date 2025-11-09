Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $21.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lucid Group traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 17,209,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,369,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

LCID has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.10 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

