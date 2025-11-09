Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.55. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $2.8560, with a volume of 166,794 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 62.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $37,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $732.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

