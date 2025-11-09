MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MasTec were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 648,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 171.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,607,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 23.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 963,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,234,000 after buying an additional 184,277 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $21,208,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after buying an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $420,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,148.03. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,405.55. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,929 shares of company stock worth $3,394,013. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $254.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $224.03.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

