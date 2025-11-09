MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on MBI

MBIA Trading Up 2.4%

MBI opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. MBIA has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Equities analysts predict that MBIA will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Steinberganna Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.