McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Position Lifted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 714.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after acquiring an additional 91,313 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $299.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

