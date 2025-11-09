McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $299.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.04. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.