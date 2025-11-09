McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,008,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after acquiring an additional 365,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,237,000 after acquiring an additional 107,638 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,284,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181,831 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $850.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $558.13 and a 12-month high of $867.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $757.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.