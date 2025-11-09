MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,861.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.9%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in MercadoLibre by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,108.60 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,290.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,377.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

