Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 296,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $218,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,753,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $621.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $726.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Zacks Research raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.06, for a total value of $12,472,539.82. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $58,347,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

