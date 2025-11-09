MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get MicroAlgo alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MicroAlgo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MLGO

MicroAlgo Trading Down 4.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MLGO opened at $8.43 on Friday. MicroAlgo has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $972.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLGO. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroAlgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroAlgo in the 1st quarter worth $728,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroAlgo

(Get Free Report)

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.