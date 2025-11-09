Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Trading Up 2.6%

Middleby stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.57. Middleby has a 52 week low of $114.57 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.34. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Middleby by 30.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.