Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM ET.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MLYS opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 588,235 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,999,992.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $451,943.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,498.65. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 58,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 186,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 78.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 116,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 205,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLYS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

